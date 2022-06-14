Bhopal: Tigress at Panna Tiger Reserve gives birth to two cub

NTCA

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A tigress mother at Panna Tiger Reserve gave birth to two cub in her third litter. The mother and the cub are doing fine, informed the officials.

She had earlier been mother of four, two each in 2018 and 2020.

By the end of first decade in the century, the PTR had gone almost bereft of tigers due to poaching and other issues. Following a unique, big cat revival plan, the reserves now have a flourishing tiger population.

Going by a news report, published a few months ago, the PTR has 70 big cats including 20 to 25 cubs.

