Bhopal: Three ABVP members booked for sexual harassment, varsity says they were expelled from outfit

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Three passed-out students of Barkatullah University were booked by Baghsewania police for allegedly harassing a student inside the varsity campus. They are members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). University officials said that they were expelled from the outfit. A case was registered on Friday night.

The complainant is pursuing masterís degree from the university. She told police that the accused Bhagwan Singh, Pankaj and Shailendra would often harass her whenever she visited the campus.

She was fed up of being stalked by the accused and had lodged a complaint with the university administration against them a few months back. She said accused had passed out from the university but they still visited the campus to follow her and pass lewd remarks.

On Wednesday, she had gone to meet one of her friends in the university when they again met her and asked the girl to become their friend. She told about the incident to her friend in the campus who advised her to approach police.

SHO Baghsewania Sanjeev Chowksey said accused have been booked for harassment and search is underway to nab them.