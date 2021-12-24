Bhopal: Taskforce constituted for amendment in drone policy

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The State Government has constituted a task force under the chairmanship of Principal Secretary, Science and Technology, to suggest measures to amend the drone policy and use drone technology in providing quick service to citizens in good governance services, stated a press release on Friday.

Principal Secretary, Forest, Principal Revenue Commissioner, Principal Secretary Mineral Resources, Commissioner Urban Development and Housing, Secretary Water Resources, officer nominated by the Home Department, Director, Farmer Welfare and Agriculture Development, President, Association of Geospatial Industries, Group Director National Remote Sensing Agency have been made members of Task Force. Managing Director, Madhya Pradesh State Electronic Development Corporation, will be the member secretary in the task force.

Union government released the drone policy recently after which Madhya Pradesh will amend the policy according to specific needs. A drone institute has already been proposed to be set up in Gwalior.

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 08:28 PM IST