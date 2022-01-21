Bhopal: Special exams to be held in mid-March for students who skipped on-going exams

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya is going to conduct special examinations in mid-March for students who chose to skip the on-going offline examinations due to the surge in Covid-19 cases. “We’re thinking of conducting special examinations for students who chose to skip the on-going examinations,” said professor Ashesh Tiwari. He stated that, although the date had not been finalised yet, the special examinations were unlikely to be held before the second week of March.

In reply to a query, Tiwari also replied that the results of the on-going examinations and special examinations would not be declared together. “When the answer booklets of the on-going examinations are evaluated, we’ll declare the results. We won’t declare combined results for both the exams,” he added.

Citing instructions by the department of higher education, DAVV had fixed examinations of conventional post-graduate courses, BBA, BCA, MBA and law courses from January 18.

However, citing the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases, some students had moved Madhya Pradesh High Court. For this, DAVV had given relief to students infected with coronavirus stating special examinations would be conducted for those infected if they provided positive test reports to their colleges.

The high court scrapped the condition of the test report and ruled that students who chose to skip the on-going examinations due to Covid-related reasons will be eligible for special examinations.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 01:47 AM IST