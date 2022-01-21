Madhya Pradesh: Sabnani, Thakrala pay floral tribute to Azad in Chandra Shekhar Azad Nagar

Chandra Shekhar Azad Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): BJP state general secretary Bhagwandas Sabnani and with district president Vakil Singh Thakrala reached Azad Smriti Mandir and paid floral tribute to Azadís statue.

Mandal president Manish Shukla, councilor Narendra Parmar and other workers accorded a grand welcome to Sabnani.

Sabnani told media persons that the sacrifice of Chandra Shekhar Azad has been paramount in the freedom struggle.

Congress could not highlight the history of anyone except Gandhi, Nehru and Indira in 80 years but BJP is bringing the sacrifice of thousands of freedom fighters before the public, he added. He alleged that Congress has always taken the credits for Independence, while it was never concerned about the development of the Azadís birthplace.

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 10:18 PM IST