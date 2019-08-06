Bhopal: 'Party stands with Narottam Mishra' ex-CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BHOPAL: After Economic and Offences Wing (EOW) tightening its noose around former minister Narottam Mishra in e-tendering scam, former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has come out in open in support of Mishra. Earlier, former chief minister Uma Bharati too had supported Mishra. Chouhan, in an interaction with media on Monday, said the whole party stands with Narottam. Chouhan said pressure building on Narottam is intentional and EOW is working with bias. He said Narottam has been targeted as the government is fearful of himHe claimed it was BJP government which handed over the probe into e-tendering to EOW.

Tenders were cancelled after probe in tempering.

Former chief minister said the state government was suffering from fear and there should be an independent probe. Chouhan claimed that the government was working with revengeful attitude. He added that the party stands with Narottam, who has devoted his life to the party.