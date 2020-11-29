Bhopal: Mumbai doc breaks marriage promise for dowry, booked

BHOPAL: The Kohefiza police booked a Mumbai-based doctor on Saturday for going back on his promise to get wedded into a family that failed to meet his dowry demands. The accused had demanded Rs 25 lakh from the woman’s family to buy a flat.

The accused groom, Arbaaz Ahmad, is a doctor and was engaged to Bhopal-based Nazma, a resident of the BDA Colony in Kohefiza. They were set to tie the knot on November 29, but the family of the accused kept insisting for money from the woman’s father, who had already made the arrangements and distributed invitation cards to his friends and relatives.

Sub-inspector Richa Tripathi of the Kohefiza police station said both the families were trying to settle the dispute, but the accused was not ready to marry the girl without money. She said the father of the girl, Mazid Ali, even went to Mumbai and tried to convince the doctor’s family. But, they did not agree to let their son marry the girl until they got the amount they had demanded.

The father of the accused doctor refused to let his son marry the girl and broke the engagement on Friday, whereupon the girl and her father approached the Kohefiza police on Saturday and lodged a complaint.

Earlier incident

Three days ago, a man in Govindpuura had walked out of a marriage during the rituals just because the girl’s family had failed to meet his dowry demands. The ‘baraat’ had returned from the marriage hall and the Govindpura police had booked the accused.