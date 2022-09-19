Bhopal: MPPSC maximum age limit to be extended by three years

e-Paper Get App
Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 19, 2022, 11:20 AM IST
article-image
MPPSC |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Good news for those preparing for MP Public Service Examination that couldn't be held during the Covid period.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Monday that the maximum age limit for the MPPSC examination will be extended for three years but just once.

Talking to the media the CM said, "Several students met and told me that a good number of students had become 'over-age' for MPPSC examination as it was not held during the Covid period. They demanded extending of maximum age limit."

CM said the demand of the students was justified, hence the maximum age limit would be extended for the MPPSC examination for three years but it would be done once.

article-image

