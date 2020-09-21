Bhopal: MP Van Karmchari Sangh meets Divisional Forest Officer; requests to release funds and salaries for projects

Indore: Madhya Pradesh Van Karmchari Sangh met with Divisional Forest Officer Dr Kiran Bisen on Monday, urging her to release funds and salaries for projects. As shared by Sangh’s state vice president Prakash Bajpai, salaries of forest guards are due for over 6 months now and other funds for approved projects have not been released since last 1.5 year now.

“Most projects that have been approved are on standstill, as funds have not been released by the department till date,” Bajpai said. He added that the projects were approved more than a year back.

“Forest guards and fieldworkers are important pillars for protection of wildlife, but their payments are held back for the last six months,” Bajpai said. He added that other senior officials have been helping them on a personal level to ensure their survival.

“Recently, DFO (Bisen) has asked all the workers to submit 5 year report of work done,” Bajpai said. Urging the officer, the association requested her to collect the only 1-year report.

However, Bisen did not agree to the request and quoted her powers and duty to check and collect reports from all the workers.

“She (DFO Bisen) has assured us that all the issues in the department will be solved in collaboration, so we are hoping for a positive response,” Bajpai said.

Bisen said, “It’s our right and duty to verify the work reports of all the workers and hence, they must submit the same. Funds have been delayed from Bhopal department and we will remunerate as received.”