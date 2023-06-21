Bhopal: MP Minister Narottam Mishra Performs Yoga With Inmates At Central Jail

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Wednesday, participated in the International Yoga Day programme with inmates at Bhopal Central Jail.

Every year International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21 worldwide. It serves as a platform to raise awareness about the numerous benefits of yoga and promote its holistic approach to physical, mental, and spiritual well-being.

Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Wednesday also participated in the International Yoga Day programme at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Gurugram. Apart from that Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami is also seen performing Yoga in Haridwar.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Ayush Minister Sarbanand Sonowal to perform yoga at garrison ground in Jabalpur.

In Himachal Pradesh, Union Minsiter Anurag Thakur took part in the International Yoga Day.

The concept of International Yoga Day was introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his 2014 address to the United Nations General Assembly. Since then, Yoga has gained huge popularity worldwide due to its ability to enhance flexibility, strength, balance, and overall fitness.

This year the theme of Yoga Day is 'Yoga For Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' i.e. Yoga for the welfare of all in the form of 'One World-One Family'.It emphasises the spirit of Yoga, which unites and takes everyone along. Like every time, this time too programs related to yoga will be organised in every corner of the country.

