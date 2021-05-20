Bhopal: LNCT to organise an online hackathon on June 4

BHOPAL: Laxmi Narayan College of Technology (LNCT), Bhopal, is going to organise an online hackathon on June 4 to promote the Smart City Mission.

Students of diploma and graduate engineering institutes can register for the contest, based on the Digital India programme by May 25. The final round will take place on June 11 at Rajiv Gandhi University of Technology.

The main institutes of cities like Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior and Jabalpur have got the chance to host the first version of the contest. There is a provision of attractive gifts and cash prizes for the students.

Chairman of the LNCT Group and chancellor of LNCT University JN Choksey has urged the students to participate in this competition in large numbers and gave best wishes to them.