Bhopal: Illegal property of rape accused newspaper owner razed

An illegal property of a rape accused journalist was demolished here on Monday, hours after Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan directed authorities to not spare those involved in crime against girls, an official said.

A case was registered on Sunday against the accused Pyare Miya (68), who runs a local newspaper, of raping five minor girls on several occasions.

"The illegally constructed marriage garden of the accused was razed after the chief minister expressed his displeasure on this issue in a meeting this morning, telling officials not to spare people involved in crime against girls.

"Following these directives, a team of local administration demolished the marriage garden in afternoon," the official said.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Bhopal range, Upendra Jain said, "Five minor girls had complained that Miya had sexually assaulted them on several occasions.

Miya was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including rape".

The accused has been on the run, he said.

Investigation revealed the accused had encroached upon the government land and developed illegal properties, the ADGP said.

"So, the action has been taken against one such illegally-built building of the accused," he said.

Earlier on Sunday, a case was registered against Miya and his accomplice Sweety Vishwakarma (21) after five girls were found roaming around in Ratibad area in a drunken state, police said.

These girls told Childline that Miya had invited them to a birthday party on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday in a flat in Shahpura area of the city, a police official said.

Meanwhile, state Public Relations Department has cancelled Miya's accreditation as a journalist.