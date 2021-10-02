Bhopal: Harda villagers to get land ownership on Oct 6

Indore: MP will provide ownership and mapping of residential land in villages from October 6, 2021. Villagers of Harda will receive their ownership documents on the day. This was shared by Agriculture minister Kamal Patel in an exclusive interview with Free Press on Saturday. He said that the scheme is a tribute to father of the nation, on Gandhi jayanti.

'Swamitva Yojana' or Ownership Scheme will be launched on my birthday, i.e. Oct 6, to map residential land ownership in the rural sector using modern technology like use of drones," Patel said. He added that this scheme will uplift villages in the country by enabling them to get legal ownership of their land and properties. "Most people in villages are not able to make their 'pucca' house, because they don't have a rightful ownership and necessary documents of their land," Patel said. He cited his experience as a farmer's son and how most villagers struggle to get loans. "Without necessary documents and certifications, their land is still considered illegal and hence, not applicable for any kind of loans and support from banks," Patel said."Swamitva Yojana is meant to create a record of land ownership in rural areas using modern technology," Patel said. Following the Central scheme initiated by PM Modi, the state also launched such a scheme.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: 10 MP districts selected for Swamitva Yojana survey

Proving ownership will settle property disputes

"The need for this Yojana was felt since several villagers in rural areas don't have papers proving ownership of their land. In most states, survey and measurement of the populated areas in the villages has not been done for the purpose of attestation/verification of properties," Patel said. He added that residential land in villages is being measured using drones to create a non-disputable record. "It is the latest technology for surveying and measuring of land, which will cover over 6 lakh villages," Patel said.

He added that it is expected to go a long way in settling property rights in rural hinterlands and likely to become a tool for empowerment and entitlement, reducing social strife on account of discord over properties.

Boost for business with bank loans

"Many villagers cannot built their warehouses or even consider a business, because they cannot get bank loans," Patel said. The delivery of property rights through an official document will enable villagers to access bank finance using their property as collateral."Property card for every property in the village will be prepared by states using accurate measurements delivered by drone-mapping," Patel said. He added that these cards will be given to property owners and will be recognised by the land revenue records department.

Appreciation of value

"Freeing the residential properties including land of title disputes and the creation of an official record is likely to result in appreciation in the market value of the properties," Patel said. Further, the property records for a village will also be maintained at the Panchayat level, allowing for the collection of associated taxes from the owners. "The money generated from these local taxes will be used to build rural infrastructure and facilities," Patel said.

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 11:57 PM IST