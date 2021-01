Bhopal: Hai re corona tera mite nahi rona ab, thak gaya tan-mann bairi ka jayega tu....

BHOPAL: Poet Seema Hari Sharma presented ‘Hai re corona tera mite nahi rona ab, thak gaya tan-mann bairi ka jayega tu’ at Gauhar Mahal in the city under poets’ meet on Thursday.

The poets’ meet was organised to mark Makar Sankranti. The event was part of an ongoing exhibition-cum-sale ‘Adbhut Aabhushan Mela,’ organised by Madhya Pradesh Handloom and Handicraft Development Corporation.

Around nine female poets in traditional black attires and spoting ornaments presented their works. They captivated the audience.

Poet Madhu recited a poem ‘Pankh lekar phir umeedon ke ur chala mann sang en oonchi patangon ke. It was followed by ‘Patni hai dor pati ban ke patang phire…,’ by Prathana Malviya, ‘Tumse nazre mili aur mann mila gaya…,’ presented by Namrata Namita, ‘Ada sanson ki kimat kar humein apna banaya hai..,’ by Apoorva Chaturvedi, ‘Koi bas bata de kya kahun Maa ke liye….,’ by Kanchan Namdev and ‘Mamta ki chhanv kabhi dhalte nahi dekha…,’ by Rajshree Ravat.

A poet Sunita Patel recited a poem ‘Mai us desh ki beti , jahan kai desh baste hain…’.It ended with ‘Sanskriti ka samvahak, sankranti parv aaya hai, tilgur aur snandaan ki riti se mann harshaya hai…,’ by kumkum Gupta.