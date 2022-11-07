Bhopal: Gadkari expresses dissatisfaction with Barela-Mandla road work

Picture for representation | PTI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkar has expressed dissatisfaction with quality of two-lane road from Barela to Mandla, which cost Rs 400 crore. The length of road is 63 kilometres.

The union minister was in Mandla on Monday noon to lay the foundation stone of five road projects (329 km) worth Rs 1,261 crore. He said he would guide Madhya Pradesh in getting electric air conditioned transport buses whose ticket fare would be 25 per cent less.

Announcing approval of Anjana flyover in Mandla, he shed light on use of rice straw to produce bio bitumen. Highlighting the importance of ethanol in running vehicles, he cited how Rs 40,000 crore were saved by using ethanol.

Praising state’s development in the field of agriculture, tourism, health and other sectors, he said 52% -54 % GDP of country came from service sector, 22-24 % from manufacturing, 12% -14 % per cent from agriculture sector. However, he said that agriculture, rural and forest regions had not developed at the desired pace. He thanked chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for starting a model based on Jal, Jangal, Janwar concept.

He suggested bamboo farming on waste land in tribal areas of so that ethanol could be produced from the bamboo.

Speaking further, Gadkari said many pilgrims circumabulate Narmada river. He said his wife too had expressed the same desire. He assured of help in ensuring facility in Narmada circumambulation. He also gave consent for construction of 23 bridges in Madhya Pradesh under Sethu Bhartam scheme.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, PWD Minister Gopal Bharagava were also present.

