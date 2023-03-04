Bhopal: Food dispensing ATM in city as pilot project

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Food dispensing ATM (Annapurti) has been installed in Bhopal as pilot project. Directorate Food and Civil Supplies will manage ATM, which is calibrated with point-of-sales (PoS) machine of Fair Price Shops (FPS).

Director of food and civil supplies Deepak Saxena said, “Food ATM has been installed as pilot project. But it still depends on dealers of FPS as it needs thumb impression of owner and customers. ATM will have to be customer-friendly and it should not be dependent on FPS operators. Customers are going to FPS despite installation of food ATM. So, we are trying to improve it.”

District food and civil supply officer Meena Malakar said, “ATM is calibrated with POS machines of FPS dealers. Process is on to customise it. Bhopal district has been selected for the pilot project.”

This is state's first dispensing machine that has been installed in the fair price shop located at Aishbagh. The process of distribution of ration has been started as a trial. If this experiment is successful, it will be implemented in major cities of the state.

