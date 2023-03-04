e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreBhopal: Food dispensing ATM in city as pilot project

Bhopal: Food dispensing ATM in city as pilot project

Director of food and civil supplies Deepak Saxena said, “Food ATM has been installed as pilot project.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, March 04, 2023, 11:35 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Food dispensing ATM (Annapurti) has been installed in Bhopal as pilot project. Directorate Food and Civil Supplies will manage ATM, which is calibrated with point-of-sales (PoS) machine of Fair Price Shops (FPS).

Director of food and civil supplies Deepak Saxena said, “Food ATM has been installed as pilot project. But it still depends on dealers of FPS as it needs thumb impression of owner and customers. ATM will have to be customer-friendly and it should not be dependent on FPS operators. Customers are going to FPS despite installation of food ATM. So, we are trying to improve it.”

District food and civil supply officer Meena Malakar said, “ATM is calibrated with POS machines of FPS dealers. Process is on to customise it. Bhopal district has been selected for the pilot project.”

This is state's first dispensing machine that has been installed in the fair price shop located at Aishbagh. The process of distribution of ration has been started as a trial. If this experiment is successful, it will be implemented in major cities of the state.

Read Also
Bhopal: Elderly woman duped of gold ornaments by two in Hanumanganj
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Graduation ceremony for UKG students held at Mhow school

Madhya Pradesh: Graduation ceremony for UKG students held at Mhow school

Bhopal: Food dispensing ATM in city as pilot project

Bhopal: Food dispensing ATM in city as pilot project

Madhya Pradesh: Two measles deaths, 135 cases reported in state

Madhya Pradesh: Two measles deaths, 135 cases reported in state

Madhya Pradesh: New building of Katju law college inaugurated in Ratlam

Madhya Pradesh: New building of Katju law college inaugurated in Ratlam

Madhya Pradesh: Lukewarm response to Bhagoria Haat in Meghnagar disappoints traders

Madhya Pradesh: Lukewarm response to Bhagoria Haat in Meghnagar disappoints traders