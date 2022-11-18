Bhopal: Final touches to rural transportation policy

Representative Image | Photo by Anugrah Lohiya from Pexels

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Transport Minister Govind Singh Rajput said that for smooth functioning of public transport services in rural areas, pilot project was started in Vidisha, which has yielded good results.

The rural transport policy will also be implemented in tribal regions. He was reviewing implementation of schemes of transportation department at Mantralaya here on Friday.

He said after the closure of Madhya Pradesh Road Transport Corporation, transportation services in rural areas landed in private hands. Private operators run their buses on routes where they get maximum passengers.

To reduce the gap between demand and supply in rural transportation and its smooth functioning, rural transportation policy is being worked out and final touches are being given to it.

In all, 76 routes have been identified in the state. On these identified routes, vehicles of 7+1 and 20+1 seats will be allowed to operate.

The minister also reviewed the control and command centre and automated testing station and its functioning.

Transport Commissioner SK Jha said ten companies had been authorised for vehicle location tracking device, which is mandatory in public transport vehicles registered before January 1, 2019. Currently, number of such vehicles in Madhya Pradesh is 3,206.