Bhopal: Employees' association office-bearers meet Vijayvargiya, demand old pension scheme

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The office bearers of Madhya Pradesh Karamchari Sangh met senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Saturday and handed over memorandum addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding implementation of Old Pension Scheme.

On Friday, the members of MP Karamchari Sangh had met the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to raise same demand, said state president of MP Karamchari Sangh, Ashok Pandey.

We organised several protests, stated sit-ins and burnt effigies demanding implementation of Old Pension Scheme, Pandey added. The company NSDL responsible for deduction of salary under the new pension scheme has been accused of several irregularities but there has been no action against it so far, he added.

Pandey said that the new pension scheme 2005 has been implemented for 5.50 lakh regular employees of the state government. Under the scheme, 10% of the salary is deducted from the employee and 14% of the amount is deposited by the state government with NSDL.

Employees say that after retirement the company forms pension of Rs 1000-1500, which is not enough for sustenance for a retired employee.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 10:46 PM IST