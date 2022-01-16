Indore: Emotional Intelligence helps understand how we think, feel and act

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): ‘Emotional Intelligence’ is a way of recognising, understanding and choosing how we think, feel, and act. It shapes our interactions with others and our understanding of ourselves,' said Anil Tyagi, while addressing a workshop organised by Indore Management Association on Saturday.

He was speaking on the subject ‘Transformational Leadership Qualities through Emotional Intelligence’. Tyagi is executive vice president in HR Kusum Healthcare, New Delhi.



He talked in detailed about the Emotional Intelligence (EI). He said that it regulates our emotions and to respond to those emotions in constructive ways that allow us to communicate, empathize with others,

and overcome challenges. One must possess the quality of recognising others and one's own emotional capacities to be able to become a good leader.

Tyagi explained Daniel Goleman's emotional intelligence theory which outlines five components of Emotional Intelligence : Self-awareness, self-regulation, motivation, empathy, and social skills. Emotional intelligence can beapplied to meet goals and targets, as well as create a happier and healthier working culture. Interpret and manage your emotions in any situation.Take a look at the impact of your emotions. Intense emotions aren't all bad.



He said that identify what you're feeling. Accept your emotions. All of them & keep a mood journal. Take a deep breath one should know when to express yourself. Give yourself some space.



Few skills that develop self-awareness



Labelling and recognising one's emotions. Identifying what triggers own emotions. Analyzing emotions and how they affect others. Understanding the relationship between one's emotions, thoughts, and behaviours. Recognising one's needs values, judgments, and biases.

Qualities of Emotional Intelligent Leader.



-To be effective, leaders must have a solid understanding of how their emotions and actions affect the people around them. The better a leader relates to and works with others, the more successful he or she

will be. Take the time to work on self-awareness, self-regulation, motivation, empathy, and social skills.



-How to lead team by managing emotions



-How to become an inspirational leader. Use emotions more frequently and be attuned to the emotions of those around you. Reach out to people.



-Set an aggressive target. Create a vivid picture of the organisnation three years from now. Practice lavish communication.



-Manage and adapt emotional behaviours that impact leadership in a

variety of workplace situations.



-Gain emotional insights to understand and implement change.



-Implement these concepts and techniques in the workplace

