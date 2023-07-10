MP: Divyang Certificate Of Six New Teachers Under Scanner In Dhar

Representative Image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Amid ongoing recruitment of teachers, including under the Divyang quota in the state, appointments of six teachers in Dhar district has come under scanner after the certificate issuing authority denied providing one to them.

According to information, many similar cases have been reported in different districts. Three such cases were reported in Burhanpur district in the past and now six teachers have been reported using bogus certificates to get the job.

Out of six teachers, three are secondary teachers and rest are higher secondary teachers.

After the case came to the fore, Commissioner Tribal Department has written a letter to assistant commissioner Dhar, deputy commissioner, Indore and asking for action against them.

According to information, these six teachers presented certificates of disabilities reportedly issued by Chief Medical Health Officer, Morena. However, Chief Medical and Health Officer, Morena claimed that these certificates were not issued by him thus raising doubt in the matter.

A total of 77 certificates were issued from Morena, out of which 17 teachers were appointed in different districts, including six in Dhar district.

In this context, assistant commissioner Uddhar Brijkant Shukla said, “We have issued notices to these teachers and they have been called on July 11. We will listen to their side as well.”

“After the hearing, if they are found guilty, FIR will be filed against them for getting a job on fake certificate. Allowing them get a new certificate is a matter of investigation now.”