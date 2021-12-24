Bhopal defeat Shahdol by 205 runs U-16 inter-division cricket tournament

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal defeated Shahdol by 205 runs on Thursday at the Under-16 inter-division cricket tournament being held in Gwalior, said the Bhopal Cricket Association.

Captain Shreya Dixit's all-round performance with a score of 36 runs studded with 4 fours off 32 balls and a four-wicket venture won Bhopal the first outing at the tournament. Dixit then went on to bag the title of Player of the match too.

Shahdol had won the toss and had chosen to field first. Bhopal put up a massive score of 228 runs off 35 overs, losing eight wickets only.

Bhopalís Shivi Mishra contributed 42 runs to the target and vice captain Vaishnavi Gupta chipped in 28 runs to the massive victory.

Palak Singh took four Bhopal wickets for Shahdol while Rashi and Shikha managed one wicket each.

Shahdol who came down to chase the mountainous target, collapsed within 11.1 overs scoring only 26 runs.

Apart from Shreyaís four wickets, Prerna and Suditi took three wickets each.

