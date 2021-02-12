Bhopal: Cotton, opara and dola silk stuff in Kukshi, Bagh and Ajrak prints steal the show at ‘Bagh Utsav’

BHOPAL: Around 30 artisans of Kukshi and Bagh have displayed saris, suits, Dupatta, dress materials, and stoles at Guahar Mahar in the city.

Cotton, opara and dola silk stuff are available in Kukshi, Bagh and Ajrak prints, attracting female buyers. It is part of ongoing annual exhibition-cum-sale ‘Bagh Utsav,’ organised by the artisans.

An artisan Mohammed Yusuf from Kukshi says that he represents the fourth generation of his family. He has brought a wide range of saris, suits, stoles, dress materials in cotton and silk fabric in Bagh print. He said that Musroof silk and Muddhal cotton stoles in Ajrak, a traditional print of Rajasthan are in great demand in the exhibition. Black and red cloured saris in Maheswari and Chanderi cotton stuff are also being like by female buyers, he said.

Another artisan from Kukshi, Juber Khatri said that he has been participating in the exhibition for the past eight years. He has displayed dola and opera silk sari, suits, dress materials, duppatta, stoles in Bagh, Kukshi and Ajrak are in good demand of buyers. He has also exhibited bed sheets in Bagh print.

Artisan Sajauddin Khatri has brought a designer Maheshwari silk and cotton sari with fine work. He has prepared this sari especially for the award . Besides, he has brought crap and chiffon saris and stitched suits.

A 4.5ft by 8.5 velvet jajam with 10 blocks is on display in the exhibition, attracting visitors. “ It is for the first time that jajam is made in such a small size. Generally, its size starts from 10ft by 10ft -10ftby 25ft,” artisan Aayub Khatri said.

Besides exhibition, a live demonstration of Bagh print by artisans is also being held here. The exhibition will remain open for visitors for till February 15 from 11am-9pm.