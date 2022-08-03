Bhopal: Congress supports protests against Sahara India for non-payment of maturity amount

Congress |

Suwasara (Madhya Pradesh): Jan Andolan Sangharsh Nyay Morcha in Madhya Pradesh has been conducting protests across the state against concerned officials of Sahara India Company over the non-payment of maturity amount of depositors. Now, Congress has extended support to the protest.

Under the leadership of Virendra Singh Solanki, state president of Jan Andolan Sangharsh Nyay Morcha, several Congress leaders on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to the local police station in-charge in Suwasara tehsil of Mandsaur district and demanded repayment of the maturity amount at the earliest.

As per their allegations, the company has failed to repay the deposited money even after attaining maturity leading to much inconvenience for the depositors who have waited for the maturity of their deposits with the hope of spending money on education and marriages in their families.

The protestors have now demanded the intervention of the State government in getting repayment of their deposits with interest from the company as itís the responsibility of the government to help people get their money back.

Following the protest, leaders also sent an application to state cabinet minister Hardeep Singh Dung and demanded appropriate action against company officials. Later, Dung discussed with DM and promised prompt action.

Block president Kripal Singh, Ram Singh Meher, Sangram Singh Kurawan, RatanlalSuryavanshi, Youth president Rahul Jain, city president Bhagwantilal Modi, Paras Jain and other Congress leaders were also present.