Bhopal: Commercial dance can't be part of breakdance talent hunt

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A Taekwondo player can't be selected for a cricket team irrespective of his excellence in his field, then why dancers performing any other dance form are being allowed to perform in breakdance talent hunt programme here. This is what certain participants of the talent hunt programme demanded to know.

On Thursday, a breakdance talent hunt was held at TT Nagar Stadium. About 105 dancers showcased their talent of whom 29 boys and 13 girls were selected for the next stage.

In the selection, dancers from different regions came to showcase their talent. One of the participants said selection started with dancers doing Bhangra and Bollywood moves.

"This is commercial and choreographed dance and it can't be accepted. It is time wasting. We have been here since 9 am but we have to wait for our turn. This is not real breakdance," he added.

We may not eat everyday, but we practise ..

"We are street dancers, we may not eat everyday, but we practise breakdance everyday. It is an entirely different dance form, we have been doing it for years. This is our turn, and only we should be allowed to participate in selection trials. If not that, then at least our turn should come first," said B-boy Antidote (real name (Abhishek Lodhi).

Speaking to FPJ, breakdancers said, "B-boy Antique (real name Ankit Kushwah) brought the dance form to Bhopal. We are his students and he is our idol. Breakdance is a street art form, and it is raw, but when we practise or perform on roads or in parks, police stop us. We are not even allowed to practise. If we can't even practise, how will we perform?†

What we do is raw and different

B-boy Skyraw (real name Sachin Shakya) told Free Press, "What we do is raw and different. We don't even know what will be played and what's happening here is choreographed. It is a waste of time for us." The age limit should be increased because more experienced breakdancers are older than prescribed age limit. They should get a chance too. Now is our time, we raw dancers should get appreciation and support."

Most of the B-boys got selected in the first round of the breakdancing talent hunt.

(Contributed by Minal Tomar and Apoorva Chakrayat)