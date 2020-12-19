Bhopal: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan turns down the proposal for private investment in degraded forests

BHOPAL: The proposal by forest department to hand over degraded forests to corporates for afforestation has been turned down by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The proposal had kicked a controversy at the budding stage itself.

The concept note prepared by the forest department titled ‘Concept paper on private investment in the rehabilitation of degraded forest in Madhya Pradesh’ was prepared in the month of September and sent to CM office for consideration.

According to the proposal, the state government had proposed to hand over about 37,420 sq km (40% of its forest land) of degraded forest lands to private companies for reforestation. The concept note had calculated that about Rs 56,130 crore would be required to restore the forest. Considering the state’s financial health it was advised that private investment should be invited to do this work.

The proposal had impressed the forest minister Vijay Shah as well. He had said that it was a win-win formula for both- the government and the tribals living in forest areas. Private companies will shell out 50% of the revenue earned from forests to gram van samitis and gram sabhas besides providing employment to the local people.

As the report came out in media, it invited criticism from various quarters. However, the file related to this proposal that was lying at the CM office for past two months has now been returned by the CM two days ago putting speculations related to the privatization of forests to an end.