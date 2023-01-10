Bhopal: Bollywood singer’s stellar performance ends 'Hriday Drishyam’

e-Paper Get App
Enchanting performance of singer Mudit Chaturvedi, Kathak dancer Aditi Bhagwat

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 10:41 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A three-day 'Hriday Drishyam’ has ended with the rocking performance of Bollywood playback and pop singer Shefali Alvares at Ravindra Convention Centre on Tuesday evening.

The audience greeted Shefali with a huge round of applause when she began her performance with a song ‘Main pareshan, pareshan … in a charming and impressive voice.

After that she presented songs like ‘Re Kabira...., Pasudi...., Gulabi Aankhen...., Nashe Si Chadh Gayi....,’ Badtameez Dil...., Humma...., Gulabo...., Gujariya...., London Thumakda...., Bum Diggy Diggy...., which engrossed the audience.

She wrapped up her performance with ‘Dama dam mast Qalandar….’. Gautam Sharma accompanied her on drums and Miranmoy on keyboards.

The event began with the performance of singer Mudit Chaturvedi and his troupe. He mesmerised the audience with self-composed and film songs in his melodious voice. He started off with Aaj jaane ki zid na karo….’. It was followed by his self-composed ‘O panchhi....,’ ‘Ankhiyan udik diya....,’ ‘Aai ri sakhi …’ and ‘Machhi…’.

The sixth edition of the annual mega musical fest, organised by Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board ended with the enchanting performance of Kathak dancer Aditi Bhagwat from Mumbai.

She presented 'Storytelling in Motion' through raga, taal and thap. She was accompanied by Vivek Rajagopal on Mridangam and Shravan Shamsi on drums.

Aditi showed that stories are an important part of our lives and are the base of music and dance. She included modern stories and old bandishes in her performance. The presentation was based on three rhythms. Aditi said that this composition is an experiment, in which an artiste tells the stories of oneself and the audience.

article-image

