Bhopal: An evening for artist Deepak Maurya...

BHOPAL: Singers of Samrat Sangeet Sadhna Sewa Samiti, Bhopal, presented evergreen Hindi film songs at Ravindra Bhawan under a concert ‘Tum Yaad bahot Aate Ho’.

The event was dedicated to local artiste late Deepak Maurya. The songs including ‘Yaad aa rahi hai…,’‘ ‘Zindagi kaisi hai paheli…,’ ‘Kya Janu sajan…,’ ‘Zindagi hasne-hasane ke liye …,’ ‘Dil hoom-hoom kare…,’ ‘Chandni raat mein…,’ ‘Yaara seeli-seeli…,’ ‘Kabhi sham dhale…,’ and ‘ Aa laut kea a ja mere mit…,’ won the hearts of audience. Jaideep Sarkar, Shobhna Pradhan, Puja Dixit, Aashu and Sanjay Tiwari presented the songs.

The event began with Bhajan, presented by Shyam Chaturvedi. It was followed by ‘Zindagi ka safar…,’ presented by Raj Pathak. President of the Samiti Sunil Shukravare dedicated a song ‘Ye mere dost laut kea a ja…,’ Kabhi Yaadon mein aaun…,’ ‘Bahti hawa sa tha woh…,’ and ‘Zindagi ki yahi reet hain…’ to Deepak. A singer Manish Agrawal from Jabalpur also paid tribute to the late artiste through a song ‘Mujhe jeene nahi deti…’. The event ended with ‘Jeena Yahan Marna Yahan…,’ presented by Anil Kochar.

Geetesh Sonkar accompanied them on keyboard, Sanjeev Jha on lead guitar, Rajkumar Saxena on dholak, Anand Bhattacharya on table, Anil Ojha on side rhythm, Lalit Parera on bass guitar, Ved Prakash on pad.