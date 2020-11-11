Bhopal: 883 new coronavirus cases, 13 deaths

Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday recorded 883 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 1,79,951, while 13 fatalities pushed the death toll in the state to 3,055, health officials said.

691 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery count to 1,68,568.

Of new fatalities, four died in Indore, two in Bhopal and one each in Gwalior, Khargone, Ujjain, Dhar, Jhabua, Harda and Umaria districts, the official said.

Of 883 new cases, Bhopal accounted for 176, Indore 128, Gwalior 91 and Jabalpur 36.

The number of cases recorded so far in Indore rose to 34,970, including 703 deaths, while Bhopal's case tally stood at 26,765 with 494 fatalities.

Jabalpur and Gwalior have so far recorded 13,143 and 12,999 cases, respectively, the official said.

Bhopal now has 1,764 active cases, while this figure for Indore is 1,722. Gwalior and Jabalpur have 599 and 523 active cases, respectively.

With 25,419 samples tested in the state in the last 24 hours, the overall number of tests rose to 32.27 lakh.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 1,79,951, new cases 883, death toll 3,055, recovered 1,68,568, active cases 8,328, number of people tested so far 32,27,919.