Bhopal: 58-year-old man ends life by hanging from ceiling

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 58-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling at his flat under Kanadiya police station jurisdiction late on Tuesday. In the suicide note, the deceased alleged that he was being harassed by his younger son, son’s wife and her father for a few days. The police have recovered the suicide note and started an investigation into the case.

Investigating officer Balveer Singh Raghuwanshi from the Kanadiya police station said the deceased had been identified as Kanhaiyalal Soni, a resident of Karuna Sagar Apartment on Kanadiya Road. He hailed from Nagpur and was staying in the city with his wife for a few months. His wife spotted the body hanging from the ceiling around 10.30 pm. The family members took him to hospital but he could not be saved. Later, the police were informed. Soni was staying here with his wife, while his two sons live in other flats in the same area.

A suicide note was recovered from the spot. In the note, the deceased mentioned that he was being harassed by his younger son, Ashish, Ashish’s wife and her father for a few days. After Ashish’s marriage, Kanhaiya had started a medical store in Kanadiya Road. He and Ashish used to run the medical store. After his marriage, Ashish took to drinking and started demanding money. Kanhaiya went into a depression.

The police have seized the suicide note and the statements of his wife, elder son and other family members are being recorded to know the exact reason for his suicide.

