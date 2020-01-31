Bhoomi Poojan at Indore airport: Parking space for 15 more aircrafts

Indore: City’s Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport, one of the busiest airports of the State, will be able to park 15 more aircraft by June this year. The construction work of 15 more aircraft parking and 3 taxiway links will begin from Saturday.

The Bhoomi pujan for the work was held on Friday in which senior officials of the Airport Authority of India (AAI) including Airport Director Aryama Sanyal and officers of CISF were present.

Informing about the parking space director Sanyal said, “At present, we have 11 parking bays for aircraft including 6 for A-321 aircraft and 5 for ATR-72 aircraft. Now we are going to add 15 new parking bays including 10 for A-321 and 5 for ATR-72 aircraft. Construction work of 3 taxiway linking path with runway will begin from Saturday night. The estimated cost of all the work is Rs 40 crore. The work is likely to be completed by June 2020.