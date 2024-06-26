Bhojshala Survey: Over 1,700 Artefacts Uncovered So Far; ASI To Submit Final Report On July 2 |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The survey, conducted by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), uncovered approximately eight artefacts on Wednesday, bringing the total number of discovered artefacts to over 1,700. These finds include sculptures and figures resembling Hindu Gods and Goddesses, with one broken statue resembling a Goddess.

A team from the ASI reached the Bhojshala Temple-cum-Kamal Maula Mosque Complex in Dhar on Wednesday morning as the court-mandated survey of the site continued on the 97th day. Ashish Goyal, Gopal Sharma and Abdul Samad, representing Hindus and Muslims, accompanied the ASI team during the survey at the complex in Dhar district.

Petitioner Ashish Goyal emphasised the significance of these findings, stating that they affirm the Hindu origins of Bhojshala. Goyal mentioned that the survey report is scheduled to be presented on July 2, and the High Court will decide on July 4 whether to extend the survey period.

The survey, which began on March 22, has been carried out diligently by ASI officials without any breaks for holidays or festivals. However, ASI officials have refrained from commenting on the ongoing discoveries.

Shahar Qazi Waqar Sadiq responded to the developments by noting that such findings are a matter of interpretation. Earlier, ASI had given such an affidavit to the High Court in 1997-98. For Hindus, the complex is a temple dedicated to Goddess Vagdevi (Saraswati), while for Muslims, it is the site of the Kamal Maula mosque.