Bhojshala Survey: ASI Seeks 4 Weeks From MP High Court To Submit Report

Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court building |

Indore/Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), on Tuesday, filed an application in the Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court, seeking four weeks to submit its survey report on the Bhojshala-Kamal Maula mosque complex, a medieval-era structure in Dhar district locked in a long-running dispute.

The plea contended that the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI), Hyderabad, has sought three weeks from the ASI to study the huge data collected during the Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR)-Geographic Information System (GIS) survey of the complex and submit a final report.

As per an order of the Indore bench, the ASI was required to submit the complete report of the survey of the complex by July 2 (Tuesday).

The ASI's fresh application is likely to come up for hearing in the High Court on Thursday.

In the application, it was submitted that the ASI has completed the survey of the Bhojshala premises without taking any breaks despite intermittent rains in the area.

According to the plea, the NGRI has also completed a GPR-GIS survey of the disputed site and the Hyderabad-based institute has sought three weeks from the ASI to submit a final report after conducting a detailed study, analysis and interpretation of data from over 600 profiles of the survey.

The central government agency had issued an order on April 7, 2003, after a controversy erupted about the nature of the complex with both Hindus and Muslims laying claim to the site.

According to the order which has been in force for the last 21 years, Hindus are allowed to worship in Bhojshala every Tuesday, while Muslims are permitted to offer 'namaz' at the site every Friday.

The Hindu Front for Justice has challenged this ASI-ordered arrangement in its petition.