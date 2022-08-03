e-Paper Get App

Bhind: 82-year-old retired professor gives law exam

Hopes to serve the poor free of cost

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, August 03, 2022, 12:38 AM IST
article-image
Representative Photo

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): An 82-years-old professor, retired from the post of Head of Horticulture Department from Janta Mahavidyalaya, Bakebar, gave his last exam for LLB which he has been pursuing in order to be eligible the poor and down trodden people who find it difficult to access the costly judicial services of the country.

Prof. Omkarnath Trivedi has been in the teaching profession for 30 years and was evidently happy finishing the examinations. Prof. Trivedi says that he wants to ensure that the poor should get cheap and quick justice. His son is a software engineer in Australia, with a monthly salary of more than 5 lakh and his wife is has retired from the post of principal, Higher Secondary.

Madhya Pradesh: Family in Bhind performs last rites on road, claims no crematorium built in village
article-image
