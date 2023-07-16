Bhilat Dev Maha Lok To Develop On The Lines Of Mahakal Lok: Madhya Pradesh CM | FP Photo

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched two major irrigation projects worth Rs 1,328 crore in Nimar region, along with inauguration of Vikas Parv at Nagalwadi in Barwani district on Sunday.

The CM dedicated two major projects namely Nagalwadi and Pati micro lift irrigation projects built at a cost of Rs 1,328.75 crore to two districts of Nimar region.

After reaching Nangalwadi, he paid a visit at Bhilat Dev situated at Shikhar Dham, where he addressed a general meeting. He announced to develop Bhilat Dev Maha Lok on the lines of Mahakal Lok (Ujjain) and beautify the hilly area nearby.

While addressing the event, the CM said that Nagalwadi lift irrigation project constructed at a cost of Rs 1,173 crore would benefit farmers of Khargone and Barwani region.

Pati lift irrigation project, constructed at a cost of Rs 155.72 crore would irrigate 23 villages of Barwani and Pati tehsils. Such efforts are continuing to bring prosperity in the lives of the farmers.

CM Chouhan said, ‘I want to express my utmost gratitude to all women who have played a crucial role in shaping our society. You are the backbone of our families, our communities and our nation.

We have released several schemes for women of the state like Ladli Behna Yojana and others to empower them. I want to assure you that our government remains committed to create an environment that fosters growth and well-being of every woman in our state.

On this auspicious occasion of Vikas Parv, let us celebrate the achievements of our women and re-affirm our commitment to their well-being and progress.’

State animal husbandry minister Prem Singh Patel, in-charge minister Hardeep Singh Dung, Rajya Sabha MP Sumer Singh Solanki, Gajendra Patel, former Labour Minister Antar Singh Arya, former minister of state for agriculture Balkrishna Patidar and former MP Subhash Patel besides public representatives also attended the event.

CM Chouhan also provided benefits to beneficiaries of various schemes of Barwani district through Vikas Parv organised at Nagalwadi. He also gave financial assistance to selected beneficiaries.

Apart from this, CM Chouhan distributed vehicles to Jitendra Chouhan, Kirta Vadvi, Mohsin Khan, Pradeep Chouhan and Mukesh Chouhan under CM Yuva Annadoot Yojana. Vanshika Bhurelal, Vaishali Prakash, and Kalari Rawat benefitted under Chief Minister’s Ladli Behna Yojana.