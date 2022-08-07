Bhikhangaon: Miscreant burgles in bakery under police patrolling, makes away with expensive valuables

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): A miscreant looted Ganesh Bakery and a juice center in the presence of the police patrolling party at the bus stand, Bhikangaon on Saturday midnight.

The entire chain of incidents was caught on the CCTV, however, he had already covered the visible CCTVs with paper and gum.

Reportedly, he had robbed all the expensive chocolates, biscuits, cash, and other valuable items worth rupees 30,000. Currently, he is unidentified and cops are still looking for him.

According to the CCTV recording, while he was breaking the shop's lock around 12:00 - 1: 00 am, one police jeep crossed the area. As soon as he saw the police vehicle, he ambushed and as soon as the police left, he made away with all the items in the bakery.

SDOP Bhikangaon Sanju Chauhan informed that some suspects have been caught regarding the loot, as well as CCTV footage of the city is being continuously monitored.

In the past 18 months, three big thefts had threatened the residents. But Bhikangaon police are still unsuccessful in nabbing the absconded accused. Back-to-back robberies are raising questions about the police administration related to the safety of the people.