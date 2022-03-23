Bhikhangaon: Ayushi Sharma gets two gold medals at DAVV convocation

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): Ayushi Sharma, a meritorious girl from Bhikangaon got two gold medals during the convocation ceremony organised by Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), Indore.

Ayushi, daughter of Shyam Sharma received medals from Governor Mangubhai Patel, who marked the occasion as the chief guest along with the State Higher Education Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, special guest Dr Satchidanand Joshi, secretary, Indira Gandhi Arts Center New Delhi and State Culture Minister Usha Thakur.

Ayushi scored the highest marks in BE IT examination and BE Civil Engineering examination and was awarded Gold Medal for scoring first rank. The convocation programme was organised in the university auditorium at the Takshila campus and as many 140 scholars were awarded PhD degrees and 185 gold medals were presented to them.

