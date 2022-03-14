Bhikangaon: Man seriously injured in stabbing

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): One person was seriously injured in a stabbing incident when two groups clashed in Navalpura village, about 30 kilometres from Bhikangaon at 9.30 am on Sunday.

Bhikangaon police station in-charge Prakash Vaskale informed that Sardar Prthivisingh was seriously injured in stabbing after one Abhishek Jaiswal stabbed him with a knife after a clash over a petty issue.

Prthivisingh in his statement to the police said that his son Nagesh had gone to Banjar village in his Bolero to bring labourers from there. At Navalpura, Nagesh and Abhishek Jaiswal riding a motorcycle were involved in an accident.

After the accident, Jaiswal clashed with his son. When an injured Sardar Prithivisingh attempted to intervene, Abhishek attacked him with a knife. After the incident, the injured was brought to the hospital, while the villagers caught Abhishek, bashed him and later handed him over to the police. Police registered a case against 7 to 8 people under relevant sections of the IPC. The injured was referred to Khargone hospital.

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 01:00 AM IST