Bhikangaon: Blood donation camp on Valentine's Day

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): Social organisation, Lakshya Pariwar, on Monday held a voluntary blood donation camp in Bhikangaon village of Khargone district to mark Valentineís Day.

A total of 121 units of blood were collected at the camp, aimed at providing blood for children suffering from thalassaemia. Lakshya Pariwar organised the camp as part of their social responsibility.

As many as 423 people including 18 couples donated blood. The camp was spearheaded by Maa Triveni Mitra Mandal. Blood bank in-charge Hamendra Muchala told that only 15 units of blood were left in the blood bank on February 13. With the help of these camps, children suffering from deadly thalassaemia, can now easily get blood.

Lakshya Parivar has been conducting voluntary blood donation camps for the last 8 years now and has so far donated around 2,588 units of blood. Apart from organising regular blood donation camps, the volunteers also respond to emergencies when blood banks run out of blood.

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 10:15 PM IST