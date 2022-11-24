e-Paper Get App
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Pilot joins Rahul, Priyanka  

Rajasthan's former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot was also seen walking along with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi during the foot march

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, November 24, 2022, 08:19 PM IST
article-image
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Sachin Pilot have joined Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra for the first time | twitter/@INCIndia
Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): When the yatra resumed from Borgaon after sunrise, the crowd presence was less compared to the first day of its Madhya Pradesh leg, but later the number of people and vehicles started increasing.

Rajasthan's former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot was also seen walking along with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi during the foot march. The yatra will enter Rajasthan from Madhya Pradesh on December 4, after covering a distance of 380 km.

Pilot has joined the foot march at a time when demands for the change of leadership have been raised again in Rajasthan, before the entry of Rahul Gandhi's yatra into the desert state.

