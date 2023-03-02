Bhagoria Fair Day II: Winners of traditional dance competition gets cash award

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): In order to encourage traditional dance and songs, the traditional Bhagoriya dance competition has been organised by the district administration in the ongoing Bhagoriya fair.

The competition was organised at Mathwad, and Kherwada gram panchayat emerged winner of the competition. Wakner gram panchayat and host Mathwad gram panchayat claimed second and third spots.

The winner of the competition got a cash prize of Rs 10,000, while the runner-up and the first runner-up got cash prizes of Rs 5,000 and Rs 3,000 respectively.

SDM Priyanshi Bhanwar, in-charge tehsildar Ramesh Masare, and naib tehsildar Santosh Ratnakar gave away the prize money to the winners.

Admin, police officers review arrangements

Following the directives of the district magistrate Raghavendra Singh and SP Manoj Kumar Singh, elaborate security arrangements have been made at each Bhagoriya fair.

Administration and police officials on Thursday visited Bhagoriya Haat and took stock of the arrangements as weel as security measures put in place.

Today, Bhagoria Haats were organised at Sondwa, Jobat and Phoolmal, in which a large number of villagers and tourists participated with full enthusiasm and enjoyed dancing and swing, chakri with traditional instruments and traditional costumes.