Bhagat Singh was atheist based on logic, scientific thinking

Mandsaur: Pragatisheel Lekhak Sangh organised a programme in the memory of Vashpayee and Kamal Jain in the Mandsaur unit.

The Jallianwala Bagh massacre inspired Bhagat Singh to fight for the country's independence. Bhagat Singh was an atheist based on reasoning and scientific thinking. The same progressive tradition was carried out by peers like Babulal Mali Vashpayi and Kamal Jain.

These views were expressed by Vineet Jain, National Secretary of Progressive Writers Association. Prior to his address on the subject of 'Rowlatt Act Bhagat Singh and Aaj Ka Bharat', Vineet paid a heartfelt tribute to him by remembering his relationship with Babulal Mali Vashpayi and Kamal Jain.

In the event, the winners of the competition organised for students on Premchand Jayanti were awarded by giving books and certificates.

Guests were welcomed by Chandrashila Gupta.