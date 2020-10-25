Beware of fake messages warns CBSE; CTET date not declared yet

Indore: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released an official notice regarding the fake message of Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) 2020 new exam date being circulated on social media. CTET 2020 aspirants are advised to visit the official website -- ctet.nic.in for any updates about the next date of the CTET exam.

"A Public notice dated 21/10/2020 is being circulated in Public domain regarding next date of CTET Exam on 05/11/2020. It is to inform that said notice is fake and not issued by CBSE,” read the official notice.

Further, it added, "It is mentioned here that Board had issued a Public Notice dated 25.06.2020 informing that the next date of examination will be intimated when situation is more conducive to conduct examinations.”

The 14th edition of CTET July 2020 was initially scheduled to be conducted on July 5, 2020. Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, state board and various competitive exams have been postponed across the country.

Earlier, CBSE also said that, "The next date of examination will be intimated when situation is more conducive for conduct of examinations."