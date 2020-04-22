Beware! fraudsters targetting people by promising help during lockdown in MP

Indore: The State Cyber cell of police on Wednesday issued an advisory to make people aware about online frauds in the name helping people during the lockdown.

The cell officials come to know that fake helpline numbers of bank, wallets, insurance, e-commerce, courier services, railway or airline ticket cancellation, petrol pump license and gas agency license allocation have been uploaded by the fraudsters on internet to dupe the people.

When a person tries to search helpline numbers for his problem, he finds several numbers but many of them belong to fraudsters. The fake helpline numbers uploaded by the fraudster looks like original numbers so the people may become victims of the fraudsters.

To avoid such frauds, the Cyber cell officials said that the helpline number uploaded on the official website of bank, wallets, e-commerce, courier services, railway or airline ticket cancellation etc only should be considered genuine. There is a strong possibility of faking the visual number on the home page, so make sure to cross-check that number. The helpline numbers of most large companies are toll free and they start from 1800. If any person with helpline number asks you to fill information related to your bank account, PAN card and Aadhar card online or over the phone, do not fill any form nor share the information. Read the message received on your mobile phone carefully and do not reveal the code number, OTP or verification code in the message if asked by someone else. If the person with helpline asks you to click on any type of unknown links then do not do it as there is such link phishing which is active for some time and steals your personal information.