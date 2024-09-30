Beware! Cybercrime Increasing Rapidly: Special DG Kapoor In Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Cybercrime is a rapidly increasing crime. The main reason for the increase in cybercrime is not adopting adequate security measures and adopting the standards of the real world in the virtual world.

Financial crimes are mainly committed by cyber criminals through phishing in which a person is threatened or tempted and by getting trapped in fear or greed, he becomes a victim of such crimes, Special DG Varun Kapoor informed this to officers of MP Co-operative Bank during a cyber-awareness workshop organised at a city hotel on Friday.

Under the auspices of National Federation of Urban Co-operative Banks & Credit Societies Limited, the 712th workshop was organised for cybercrime awareness wherein 55 directors and senior officers of MP Co-operative Bank participated. NAFCUB chairman Laxmikant Das, Indore Paraspar Sahakari Bank chairman Santosh Deshmukh, RBI Pune branch GM Hariprasad Patnaik, Indore Sahakari Bank CEO Deepak Kothari and NAFCUB advisor Subhash Gupta were present during the workshop. At the beginning of the workshop, NAFCUB chairman Das welcomed Kapoor by presenting a bouquet.

Addressing the officers present in the workshop, Kapoor gave detailed information about the reasons for the increase in cybercrime incidents, measures to stay safe, precautions etc. To avoid phishing, two things need to be kept in mind - no contact with strangers and even if the person is known, investigate him first, he said. At the end of the programme, Kapoor was presented a certificate by NAFCUB president Das and a memento by Indore Paraspar Sahakari Bank president Deshmukh. Inspector Poonam Rathore and her team members played an important role in the successful conduct of the workshop.