Betma: Fire results in estimated loss of Rs 5 lakh

Betma / Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Two gas cylinders kept in the house of Mithun Parmar burst due to a fire in the adjacent warehouse belonging to Javed Khan son of Munshi Khan, resulting in a loss of Rs 1 lakh. The incident took place in Kali Karen village located in the Betma police station area.

According to the police fire brigade Pithampur, the cable pipe kept in the warehouse caught fire, due to which a loss of about Rs 4 lakh is estimated. The fire brigade reached the spot and extinguished the fire. The cause of the fire has not been ascertained as yet.