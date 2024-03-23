Beleshwar Temple Tragedy: Prez, Secy Arrested After Over 11 Months    

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The president and the secretary of Beleshwar temple trust were finally arrested by the police on Friday in connection with the death of 36 people who fell into the bawdi (stepwell) while performing hawan on Ram Navami last year. The temple was constructed on the bawdi which caved in as more than 50 people were there in the temple for hawan. The police registered a case against the accused but they were not arrested for more than 11 months of the incident. Police said that the accused were produced before the court from where they were sent to Central Jail.

According to DCP (Zone-4) Rishikesh Meena, acting on a tip-off, Murli Sabnani, the secretary of Beleshwar Temple Trust was arrested from near Choithram Mandi on Friday morning. After that police raided the house of Sevaram Galani and arrested him from there. They were booked by the police after the Beleshwar Temple Tragedy and had been on the run since then.

On March 30, in a tragic incident that had sent shock waves across the country, at least 36 devotees were killed - and 19 got injured as the roof of the bawdi (stepwell) caved in during a havan on the occasion of Ram Navami at Beleshwar Mahadev Temple at Patel Nagar in the city. Out of the 36 deceased, at least 11 were women and one was a toddler. The bawdi was more than 30 feet deep and was filled with water.

Devotees in large numbers had gathered at the temple since morning on the occasion of Ram Navami. Havan was going on at the temple when the roof of the bawdi caved in. "There was a huge crowd of devotees on the roof of the bawdi. As the structure could not bear the load of so many people, it caved in.

After the incident, Galani and Sabnani were booked by the police as they were the president and secretary of the trust. They were in the city after the FIR was registered against them but they had not been arrested for more than 11 months.