Beleshwar Mahadev Temple tragedy: High Court notice to state govt, IMC, temple trust, others over PIL

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Following a public interest litigation filed over the Beleshwar Mahadev Temple tragedy which claimed 36 lives and injured 18 others, Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the state government, collector, Indore Municipal Corporation, the temple trust and others.

A division bench comprising Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice Prakash Chandra Gupta issued notices on a PIL filed by Dilip Kaushal through his lawyer Manohar Dalal.

The respondents have been given four weeks to file their replies.

In his petition, Kaushal levelled serious allegations against the respondents and alleged that the magisterial inquiry is not being fair.

He also alleged that the bawdi, which caved in leading to the tragedy, was deliberately demolished and covered to destroy the evidence.

Dalal said that the petition seeks to fix and punish those found guilty.

He sought to know why the bawdi was demolished and covered despite the fact that it contains serious evidence of the tragedy.

He alleged that the bawdi was filled to cover-up the evidence.

The roof of a bawdi at Beleshwar Mahadev Temple had collapsed on Ram Navami killing 36 devotees and injuring around 18 people.

