'Behtar Indore': Green Waste Plant Of 100-tonne Capacity To Be Set Up In City

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) is going to set up a green waste plant of 100-tonne capacity on PPP model for disposal of green waste generated in the city. Besides, hyacinths will also be removed from various ponds and the same will be converted into compost.

Apart from this, IMC is going to construct a sports complex for Rs 15 crore on vacant land alongside Nanda Nagar Road in Ward 27.

These and some other decisions were taken in Mayor-in-Council meeting held at IMC headquarters on Friday.

A proposal for rolling out boating and water sports facilities in Bilawali Pond on PPP model was approved.

Approval was also given to give contract for the removal of water hyacinths from ponds in city on PPP model. The contractor will take out hyacinth from ponds, make compost from it and sell it to the farmers.

Proposals for construction of a sports complex for Rs 15 crore in Ward 27, construction of 3 streets and main road in Transport Nagar with public cooperation, renovation of Muktidham behind Sayaji Hotel, development of sports complex, Chaat Chowpatty and hawkers zone below Kesharbagh Bridge on PPP model, also received the nod.

The MiC also gave its nod for setting up a green waste plant of 100 tonnes capacity for disposal of green waste generated in the city. When established, IMC will be the first in the country to have a green waste disposal plant.

Approval was given for the appointment of consultant for construction of Fish Aquarium in Kamala Nehru Zoo Museum, construction of 14D cinema theater and virtual jungle safari on PPP basis near the entrance of Zoo Museum.

The MiC also approved an amount of Rs 12.9 crore for connecting Treasure Township road to AB Road at Tejpur Gadbadi, Rs 3.10 crore for laying water pipeline in Kailod Kartal and Anuradha Nagar, Rs 9.27 crore for laying sewerage line from Ganesh Nagar to Rajiv Gandhi Square etc.

