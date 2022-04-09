Beed: Two held on charges of extortion, sporting press stickers on vehicles

Beed (Madhya Pradesh): Two men were arrested here on Saturday for sporting press stickers on their vehicles and blackmailing people. They were produced before the civil court where their bail applications were rejected.

As per details, the accused identified as Krishna Gupta and Akil Khan used to extort money from people claiming that they were press persons. Thye had pasted the press sticker on their vehicles to hoodwink people. On a complaint by the contractor of Singaji Thermal Project, Rambabu Yadav, Mundi police station in-charge Brij Bhushan Hirve and police station in-charge, Beed, R Yadav registered a case under relevant sections of IPC and initiated investigation in this case.

A special team was constituted to arrest the accused. The police succeeded in apprehending the duo from separate places and produced them before the civil court, Punasa. The lawyer of the accused made an application for their bail in the court, but advocate Salgaram Sankle Sunil Panwar along with public prosecutor ADPO Virendra Chauhan took objection based on the complaint of the victim. After hearing the proceedings of both the parties, the bail application was rejected.

It is being said that the accused misused CM Helpline number and a complaint was made by secretaries of Punasa and Harsood tehsils to the CEOs of respective areas along with the superintendent of police.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 09:55 PM IST