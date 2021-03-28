​​ ​Beds vacant in smaller hospitals, people rushing to bigger ones ​

Indore​​:

With the increasing number of patients of COVID-19, hospitals beds of the city are filling fast ​and over 50 per​ ​cent of beds have been occupied till March 28.

Moreover, the ICU beds in hospitals are packed and patients are advised to wait till they get vacant.

However, the District Nodal Officer for COVID-19 Dr Amit Malakar said that they are continuously working on increasing beds for COVID patients in the city.

“50 per​ ​cent occupied beds suggest that 50 per​ ​cent beds are still vacant. The problem is that people are going in few big hospitals or they are willing to go in these hospitals only due to which they are filled swiftly,” he said adding “We have enough space in other hospitals and now directed the helpline operators of 1075 helpline to inform people about these hospitals also to clear the air.”

He also added that patients from other nearby districts are also coming to Indore which is also the reason for swiftly filling beds in hospitals.

“Most of the people are in home isolation and only serious patients require medical facility,” Dr Malakar added.

8 bodies reached mortuary from 3 hospitals!

​At least 8 bodies reached the mortuary of MY Hospital on Sunday reportedly from three government ​C​ovid facilities including MTH, MRTB, and Superspeciality Hospital on Sunday.

According to sources, three of them are of positive patients, three were of suspected patients, and two of them were negative patients who had pneumonia.

However, officials didn’t confirm the same. Superintendent of MY Hospital expressed unawareness about the same while district COVID nodal officer Dr Amit Malakar said that it will be cleared only after the death audit.

City's crematorium also tells a different tale but the employees there couldn't confirm about COVID death and suspected death.